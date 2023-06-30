IGNOU July Admission 2023: Registration for Online, ODL Programme Concludes Today

IGNOU July Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to close the registration window for online, ODL/distance programmes today: June 30, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply for the IGNOU July session 2023 on the official website: ignou.ac.in by today. Check out the list of important documents, steps to apply, and get the direct link for registration here.

Candidates must read out the important instructions carefully before filling out the IGNOU July admission 2023 form. They must note that a non-refundable registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for the cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.

IGNOU July 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for online, ODL/distance programme is given below:

Online Programme Link Click Here ODL/Distance Programme Link Click Here

IGNOU July Admission 2023: Steps to for Online, ODL Registration

Check out the step-by-step guide for registration below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IGNOU July session 2023 registration link

Step 3: Choose the programme and complete registration

Step 4: Log in with the username and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay requisite fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

What Documents are Required for IGNOU July Session 2023 Admission?

Candidates must keep the important documents scanned and handy while filling out the application form. The mandatory documents are photograph and signature, relevant educational qualifications, and experience certificate (if any) category certificate.

IGNOU July Admission 2023: How to Make Application Form Payment?

Candidates can pay the requisite fee through:

Credit Card (Master/Visa)

Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay)

Net Banking

