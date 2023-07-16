IGNOU July Admission 2023: Last date extended for fresh, re-registration till July 31

IGNOU July Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 session. Now, candidates can apply till July 31 for IGNOU admission 2023. Candidates can register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Those who are opting for IGNOU July re-registration have to visit: ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login. In a tweet, the university stated, "The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023".

IGNOU July Admission 2023 Fresh and Re-Registration Date Extension

Admission Portals:

ODL Programs- https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

Online Mode Programs-https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua



Re-registration Portal:https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2023

How to apply for IGNOU fresh admission 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to fill up the fresh application form of IGNOU July admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the registration details

Step 5: Login and fill the IGNOU application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit and take a screenshot of the confirmation page

How to fill IGNOU re-registration form 2023 for July session?

They can check below the steps to know how apply for IGNOU re registration online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Read all the instructions and click on proceed for registration

Step 3: Login with the registration number and password

Step 4: Select the respective programme and enter the details

Step 5: Pay the fee, submit it and take a printout of the re-registration form

