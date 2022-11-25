    IIFT MBA 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Know Steps To Edit Here

    IIFT 2023 application correction window will be actiavted from tomorrow - November 26. Candidates who have filled out the IIFT MBA application form can make changes till Nov 30 at iift.nta.nic.in. 

    Updated: Nov 25, 2022
    IIFT MBA 2023 Application Correction Window
    IIFT MBA 2023 Application Correction Window

    IIFT 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application correction facility for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 - MBA (International Business) programme tomorrow - November 26. Registered candidates can make changes in IIFT MBA 2023 application form till November 30. They will have to visit the official website - iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in to make necessary corrections IIFT MBA registration 2023. 

    NTA will be conducting the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA IB 2023 exam on December 18, 2022. IIFT is conducted for admission to the MBA-International Business programme in online mode in 68 cities across India. 

    IIFT 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates 

    IIFT Application Correction Window 

    November 26, 2022

    Last date to make correction 

    November 30, 2022

    IIFT admit card 

    To be notified 

    IIFT exam 

    December 18, 2022

    How to Make Corrections in IIFT MBA 2023 Application Form? 

    Candidates who have submitted the application form of IIFT MBA, can make changes in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how make corrections in IIFT MBA application form 2023 -  

    • 1st Step - Go to official website of NTA IIFT website - iift.nta.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Correction for IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 tab.
    • 3rd Step - Enter IIFT application number and password.
    • 4th Step - Go to the section - Correction in Application Form.
    • 5th Step - Now edit relevant details and click on submit tab. 

    What Fields Can Be Edited in IIFT MBA 2023 Application Form? 

    The IIFT 2023 application form can be edited in online mode by visiting the official website. They can check below the fields that can be edited in the IIFT MBA application form - 

    • Education details
    • Mistake in the identification information
    • Double fee payment 
    • Incorrect photograph and signature 
    • Apart from this candidates can also raise a query regarding IIFT form fee payment updation, verification, multiple application form issue, etc. 

