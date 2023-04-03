  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIM Ahmedabad 58th Convocation 2023: Around 597 Students Graduated, Check Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad 58th Convocation 2023: Around 597 Students Graduated, Check Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad concluded its 58th convocation ceremony on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Around 597 students graduated from IIMA from its various Postgraduate programmes. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 12:08 IST
IIM Ahmedabad 58th Convocation 2023
IIM Ahmedabad 58th Convocation 2023

IIM Ahmedabad Convocation 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad concluded its 58th convocation ceremony on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Around 597 students graduated from IIMA, out of which 380 students are from the Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP), 48 students from the two-year Postgraduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), 140 students from the one-year Postgraduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and 29 students from the PhD programme.

Check the Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023