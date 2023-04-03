IIM Ahmedabad 58th Convocation 2023: Around 597 Students Graduated, Check Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad Convocation 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad concluded its 58th convocation ceremony on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Around 597 students graduated from IIMA, out of which 380 students are from the Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP), 48 students from the two-year Postgraduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), 140 students from the one-year Postgraduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and 29 students from the PhD programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Mr N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Ltd. said that the most powerful instrument of a leader is leadership by example in demonstrating courage, sacrifice, hope, confidence, innovation, hard work, truth, fairness, transparency, accountability, austerity, discipline, a good value system, and open-mindedness. He further added that in such moments, grace, humility and courtesy showed to others to reveal the real you. He said to be original, daring, unreasonable and anything that will assert the integrity of your purpose.

Gold Medals Given To Students at IIM Ahmedabad's Convocation

Three students from PGP, one from PGP-FABM, and one student from PGPX were awarded gold medals in the recognition of their academic accomplishments. Whereas the gold medalists were facilitated by the Chief Guest.

Important Guests Present at IIM Ahmedabad Convocation Ceremony

According to the official press release, issued by the IIM Ahmedabad, the event was attended by important guests i.e. Mr N.R Narayana Murthy (Founder of Infosys Ltd.) as the chief guest along with Mr Pankaj R Patel (Chairperson, IIMA Board of Governors) Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, other Board members and faculty members.

