  3. IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Highest Domestic Stipend at Rs 3.75 Lakh Monthly for Interns

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Highest Domestic Stipend at Rs 3.75 Lakh Monthly for Interns

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: During the internship placements, 1st year MBA student has grabbed a stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh per month in the summer internship programme. Check the highest domestic stipend here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 13:18 IST
IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023
IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta summer internship has recorded an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh monthly. As per the institute’s release, 1st year MBA student has grabbed a stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh per month in the summer internship programme.

In spite of the tough market conditions, the IIM Calcutta Summer Internship 2023 placement cycle was closed on October 18, 2023, for 1st year students. During the placement session, 466 students who participated received a total of 513 offers from top recruiters. 

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023 Overview

Particulars

Details

Summer Placement For

1st year MBA Students

Batch Strength

466 Students

Total Offers Made

513

Highest Offer (Domestic)

INR 3.75 Lakh Monthly

Average Stipend Offered

INR 1.65 Lakhs Monthly

Top 25th Percentile Average

INR 2.31 Lakhs Monthly

Official Website

iimcal.ac.in

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Check Highest Domestic Stipend 

Moreover, students got an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh monthly and a median stipend of Rs 1.7 lakh per month in spite of the macroeconomic conditions. 

The highest domestic stipend in IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023 stood at 3.75 lakh monthly with the top 25 percentile of the batch getting an average of 2.31 lakh monthly. 

IIM Calcutta showed great character in upholding its culture of "leaving no one behind" as it ensured placements for all the candidates who opted in for the placement process, the statement added.

