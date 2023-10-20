IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Highest Domestic Stipend at Rs 3.75 Lakh Monthly for Interns

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta summer internship has recorded an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh monthly. As per the institute’s release, 1st year MBA student has grabbed a stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh per month in the summer internship programme.

In spite of the tough market conditions, the IIM Calcutta Summer Internship 2023 placement cycle was closed on October 18, 2023, for 1st year students. During the placement session, 466 students who participated received a total of 513 offers from top recruiters.

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023 Overview

Particulars Details Summer Placement For 1st year MBA Students Batch Strength 466 Students Total Offers Made 513 Highest Offer (Domestic) INR 3.75 Lakh Monthly Average Stipend Offered INR 1.65 Lakhs Monthly Top 25th Percentile Average INR 2.31 Lakhs Monthly Official Website iimcal.ac.in

IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Check Highest Domestic Stipend

Moreover, students got an average stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh monthly and a median stipend of Rs 1.7 lakh per month in spite of the macroeconomic conditions.

The highest domestic stipend in IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023 stood at 3.75 lakh monthly with the top 25 percentile of the batch getting an average of 2.31 lakh monthly.

IIM Calcutta showed great character in upholding its culture of "leaving no one behind" as it ensured placements for all the candidates who opted in for the placement process, the statement added.

