IIM Vizag Expands Global Relations with Overseas Business Schools, Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam recently organized a two-day alumni meeting programme referred to as “Sanshrey” on February 11 and February 12, 2023, respectively. The institution plans to expand its international relations through various future collaborations.

As per the official announcement, IIM-V encourages internationalisation by building its global relations with esteemed Business Schools in foreign countries across the globe. Apart from enhancing the international profile of the institute, this new transformative plan of IIM Vizag is expected to improve institutional competitiveness equal to its global peers.

According to the IIM-V officials, this step will consequently lead to the advancement in the quality of Research and Academics. It can also provide the most relevant education and experiential learning to various learners.

For the first time, IIM Visakhapatnam held conducted its two-day Mega Alumni event, namely “Sanshrey” at its permanent campus in Gambheeram. Hundreds of alumni were present coming from various parts of the country. Apart from the alumni discussions, students and alumni members participated in the cultural programmes.

International Collaborations

The IIM Vizag Director Prof M Chandrasekhar stated that the IIM Act uplifts the Institution to collaborate with overseas educational institutions. In addition to this, the Institute is in the process of engaging with top-rated business schools abroad.

Broadly speaking, the professor also told that the collaborations will result in the teaching of credit courses, joint executive education programmes, student and faculty exchanges, joint research, conferences as well as doctoral colloquia, etc.

Mega Alumni Meet at IIM Visakhapatnam

The IIM Vizag Director proclaimed that the institute recently joined hands with the National Institute of Business Management, Sri Lanka to offer a course for women entrepreneurs. IIM-V has launched joint course teaching along with Ted Rogers School of Management, Canada. The collaborative teaching team instructed a course along with Copenhagen Business School, Denmark.

Chairperson of Career Development Services and Alumni Relations at IIM-Vizag, Prof Deepika Gupta informed that the institute is planning to set up an alumni association. IIM-V is also hoping to organize a young alumni achiever award, which may be given at the next year’s alumni meeting.

Highlights of Sanshrey Event 2023

IIM-V initiated a training program for all women entrepreneurs of Sri Lanka in collaboration with the National Institute of Business Management, Government of Sri Lanka.

The institute further signed an MoU with Northern Illinois University, USA.

Joint course-teaching launched with Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM), Toronto Metropolitan University, Canada.

A collaborative programme with Cameron School of Business, University of North Carolina Wilmington is implemented

Faculty at IIM-V along with a collaborative team taught a course at the Centre for Business Data Analytics, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark.

IIMV will also collaborate with Nottingham University Business School, Malaysia on Neuro-Marketing Analytics.

Collaborative programmes are being achieved with Love Business School, Elon University, NC, USA.

Collaboration in teaching and research in the marketing field is also successfully initiated with Farmer Business School, Miami University.

One of IIMV’s PhD students is on a fully paid two-month internship program at Tandon School of Engineering, New York University

