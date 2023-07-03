IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 postponed for PG Diploma Language Journalism course, check revised date here

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has postponed the announcement of result of the PG Diploma language journalism course. Now, the IIMC entrance exam result for PG Diploma course will be declared on July 5, 2023. The officials released a notification to inform the postponement of PG Diploma Language Journalism course.

It has been stated that, 'The result of the entrance examination for all PG Diploma courses in Language Journalism 2023-24 was to be declared on 30th June, but due to some administrative reasons, now the result will be declared by July 5, 2023.”

The IIMC result 2023 is released in the form of a merit list. They can check their result online at iimc.admissions.nic.in. All the selected candidates have to participate in the counselling rounds and complete the formalities as per the specified time to confirm their admission at IIMC.

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Date

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam of PG Diploma in Language Journalism can check below the revised date:

Events Dates IIMC Entrance Exam Result July 5, 2023 (New) IIMC PG Diploma Language Journalism Result June 30, 2023 (Postponed)

IIMC Result 2023 Postponement Notice



How to check IIMC Entrance Exam 2023 Result for PG Diploma Language Journalism Course?

Candidates can check their IIMC merit list online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download IIMC entrance exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on exam result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter date of birth and mobile number or unique registration number

Step 5: IIMC entrance exam result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it

IIMC Merit List 2023

The official releases result in the form of a merit list. Last year, three IIMC merit lists were released, followed by spot round merit lists for PG diploma courses offered by the regional campuses of IIMC depending on the number of available seats. This year too, it is expected that the same pattern will be followed. Check below the three IIMC entrance exam merit list:

The IIMC merit list is released category-wise. The merit list includes information ike the candidate's name and roll number.

The merit list of IIMC also mentions the fees candidates have to pay before the scheduled date

Shortlisted candidates have to send a demand draft (DD) along with an attested photocopy of their caste certificate, DOB and academic certificates

Documents to be carried during IIMC Counselling Process

Candidates have to carry the following documents in their personal interview for verification:

Photo ID proof

Class 10th certificate

Class 12th certificate

Category certificate if applicable

Degree certificate

Also Read: MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for BE, Tech Close Today, Apply Here