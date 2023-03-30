  1. Home
IIT Delhi 2023: Registrations for PG Courses Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

IIT Delhi has extended the registration dates for admission into various PG, PhD programmes today, March 30, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied for IIT Delhi’s PG and PhD admissions 2023 can register through the official website- home.iitd.ac.in. Check revised dates here

Updated: Mar 30, 2023
IIT Delhi PG Admissions 2023: According to the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has extended the registration dates for its Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes today, March 30, 2023. Those eligible and interested candidates who have not applied for the IIT Delhi’s PG and PhD admissions 2023 can submit their applications by filling out the registration form through the official website- home.iitd.ac.in. 

Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was March 30, 2023. But, now the examination authority has extended the registration dates to April 6, 2023, till 2 pm.  Candidates are advised to read all the important information before applying for the IIT Delhi’s PG and PhD admissions 2023. They can also click on the direct link given below to complete the application process.

IIT Delhi PG Admissions 2023 Registrations - Direct Link 

IIT Delhi PG Admissions 2023 Important Dates

Eligible and interested candidates who want to secure admission to the various postgraduate or PhD courses offered by IIT Delhi can check the important dates in the table given below.

Event

Dates

Last Date to Apply for IIT Delhi's PG, PhD programmes

April 6, 2023

Orientation for New Candidates

To be Announced

Commencement of IIT Delhi’s PG and PhD Classes

To be Announced

Who is Eligible for IIT Delhi's PG, PhD Admissions?

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the various PG, PhD programmes can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below.

  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducts the PG and PhD admission 2023 on the basis of the scores secured by the candidates in the GATE examination.
  • Candidates who have passed or are appearing in the final year of their qualifying degree from any IIT with a minimum of 8 CGPA are considered to be eligible to get admission into IIT Delhi without qualifying for the GATE exam.



