IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed to Jan 14, Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the release of the Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) admit card 2023. As per the revised date, the JAM admit card will now be issued on January 14, 2023 in online mode. Registered candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 admit card at JOAPS portal - jam.iitg.ac.in.

They can download their IIT JAM admit card 2023 by using their enrollment ID or email ID and password in the JOAPS portal. They are advised that, they will not be sent the JAM admit card 2023 in any other mode or via post. Therefore, they will have to download the admit card of JAM only in online mode.

IIT JAM Dates 2023

Events Dates IIT JAM Admit Card January 14, 2023 IIT JAM Exam February 12, 2023 JAM Result March 22, 2023 JAM Admission Form April 11, 2023

How To Download IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card?

The JAM entrance exam will be conducted on February 12, 2023 in computer-based mode. To appear in rhe entrance exam, candidates will have to download JAM admit card 2023 in online mode by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website - JOAPS portal - jam.iitg.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the login window.

3rd Step - Now, type in the enrolment ID/email ID and Password.

4th Step - Also, enter the captcha code in the login window and submit the same.

5th Step - The IIT Jam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a few printouts as well.

The admit card of IIT JAM will have important information such as the candidate’s name, gender, category, examination timings, exam centre address and test paper code. Therefore, while downloading the IIT JAM admit card 2023, candidates must go through all the details mentioned in the JAM admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact the officials.

