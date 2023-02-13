IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Joint Admission Test Result Date

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to soon release the answer key of IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 in online mode. Once released, the IIT JAM answer key can be downloaded from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. With the help of the answer key of JAM, candidates will be able to cross-check all questions and answers asked in the exam.

Based on the IIT JAM 2023 answer key, candidates will be given the provision to raise objections. Based on the challenges, the officials will release the final answer key and IIT JAM 2023 result. As per the date mentioned on the official website, the IIT JAM result will be announced on March 22, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 Dates

Events Dates IIT JAM Question Papers To be notified IIT JAM Answer Key To be notified IIT JAM Result March 22, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Date

As per media reports, IIT JAM answer key and response sheets are expected to be released by the end of this month. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited. Earlier, IIT Guwahati conducted IIT JAM 2023 on February 12. Therefore, all those who appeared for the entrance exam are waiting for the release of IIT JAM answer key and question papers.

IIT JAM 2023 Question Papers

As of now, there has been no update regarding the release of IIT JAM question papers. However, candidates are expecting that IIT JAM question paper 2023 will be released on the official website along with the answer key. IIT JAM 2023 question papers will include these subjects -Economics, Chemistry, Mathematical statics, Geology, Mathematics, Biotechnology and Physics.

IIT JAM 2023 Result

The date for the announcement of IIT JAM result has already been announced. IIT JAM 2023 result will be declared on March 22 by IIT Guwahati on the official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to check their IIT JAM result 2023. All those who will qualify in the exam can fill out the online application for admission from April 11 to 25, 2023. JAM Scores will be used for admission to M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc.- M.Tech. Dual Degree, MS (R), M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.

IIT JAM 2023 Paper Analysis

This year, IIT JAM was conducted in two slots in over 100 cities across India. The morning session started from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. While the afternoon session was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Session 1 was conducted for three papers or subjects which were Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics. Session 2 had four subjects Physics, Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, and Economics.

As per media reports and the candidate's feedback, the difficulty level of IIT JAM 2023 slot 1 was moderate to tough. The difficulty level of Mathematics was moderate to tough, the Chemistry and Geology subjects were of easy difficulty level. Whereas, slot 2 IIT JAM's difficulty level was easy to moderate, as per those who appeared for the exam.

