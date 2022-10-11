IIT JAM 2023 Registration Window To Close Today, Apply Soon at jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) today on 11th October 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the IIT JAM registration form at JOAPS portal - jam.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before they fill out the JAM online form. Only those who fulfills the eligibility requirements can apply for JAM admission to their desired course. As per the released date, the JAM 2023 entrance examination will be conducted on 12th February.

IIT JAM 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for IIT JAM 2023?

The PG entrance exam will be held in a CBT mode for these subjects - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics. Candidates who are yet to register can fill up the JAM 2023 application form at - jam.iitg.ac.in. On the homepage, click on - JAM 2023 Application Portal. Now enter details such as - name, date of birth, email ID and other asked information.

After registration, candidates will have to login and fill in the application form and upload all the specified documents. To successfully submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application and exam fees. The application fee for female (All Categories), SC, ST, and PwD is Rs.900 for one exam paper and Rs.1250 for two. For other candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1800, and for two exam papers, candidates have to pay Rs.2500.

IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM)

IIT JAM is conducted for admission to various programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc- PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD in various institutes. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2023 will be eligible to apply for admission to over 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24. JAM 2023 scores will be used for direct admission to over 2,000 seats for counselling through CCMN in NITs and other CFTIs.