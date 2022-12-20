IIT Kanpur Placement 2022: 1128 Students Placed in Phase 1, Highest Offer Remains Rs 1.9 cr

IIT Kanpur Placement 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has concluded the Phase 1 placements. The IIT Kanpur Placement 2022 Phase 1 began on December 1, 2022, and continued till December 15, 2022. Till the end of the placement season, a total of 1128 students have accepted job offers including 208 pre-placement offers (PPOs).

The IIT Kanpur Placement 2022 was conducted in hybrid mode. Around 250+ companies, including 35+ startups, participated in phase 1 campus hiring and offered over 1200 jobs. Apart from this, more than 60 companies extended 208 PPOs which is 33% more as compared to last year's PPOs.

Domestic and International Offers at IIT Kanpur Placement 2022

IIT Kanpur Placement 2022 Phase 1 witnessed 74 international offers indicating a huge jump of 57% as compared to last year. Till now, the highest domestic package received is Rs.1.9 Cr. In total, 33 offers above INR 1 Cr have been received from various international and domestic organisations.

The previous year, the highest packages at the end of Phase 1 of placement season 2021-22, were USD 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic organisations. However, a lot of core companies have shown a genuine willingness to IIT Kanpur Placement 2022. Till now, 24% of the offers made at the institute are from the core industries. The IIT Kanpur Placement 2022 Phase 2 will begin from the mid of January 2023.

Top Recruiters at IIT Kanpur Placement 2022

The top Recruiters at IIT Kanpur Placement 2022 are Rakuten Mobile, American Express, PwC, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India Pvt Ltd, SAP Labs, CapitalOne, J. P Morgan & Chase, Sprinklr, Axtria, Texas Instruments, Axis Bank, Eaton, Quadeye Securities, HSBC, Jaguar Land rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Walmart Global Tech India, Airbus Group India, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legato Health Technologies, among others.

Talking about the IIT Kanpur Placement 2022, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The Placement season is a much-anticipated time of the year for the students and us, alike. We’re glad to have consistent trust and confidence extended to us by the recruiters in the recent past.

As we continue to take leaps in enriching the R&D ecosystem of the institute, we’re witnessing good growth in job domains offered to our students as well. I congratulate the students who are placed in the Phase 1 and am quite hopeful that we’d witness the same enthusiasm in the second phase as well.”

