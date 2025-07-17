IIT Madras Launches Lightest Wheelchair, Weighing 9 kg

IIT Madras has made a very special wheelchair called YD One. This wheelchair is super light, it weighs only 9 kilograms, which makes it very easy to use and carry. People can change their shape and size to fit their body and needs. This means every person can get a wheelchair that is perfect for them.

While wheelchairs like this from other countries can cost more than Rs 2.5 lakhs, the YD One costs only Rs 74,700. This makes it much cheaper for people in India. The wheelchair is made with very strong materials like carbon fibre and aluminium, which are also used in airplanes. This makes the wheelchair strong and light at the same time.

The team at IIT Madras worked together from different departments to make this amazing product. The wheelchair is easy to fold and carry in cars, autos, and even public buses. People can use it easily without needing help from others.