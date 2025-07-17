IIT Madras Launches Lightest Wheelchair, Weighing 9 kg

IIT Madras has made a very special wheelchair called YD One. This wheelchair is super light, it weighs only 9 kilograms, which makes it very easy to use and carry. People can change their shape and size to fit their body and needs. This means every person can get a wheelchair that is perfect for them.
While wheelchairs like this from other countries can cost more than Rs 2.5 lakhs, the YD One costs only Rs 74,700. This makes it much cheaper for people in India. The wheelchair is made with very strong materials like carbon fibre and aluminium, which are also used in airplanes. This makes the wheelchair strong and light at the same time.
The team at IIT Madras worked together from different departments to make this amazing product. The wheelchair is easy to fold and carry in cars, autos, and even public buses. People can use it easily without needing help from others.
Made in India for the World
Most wheelchairs in India are heavy and hard to move. People using them often need someone else’s help. But the YD One gives freedom to its users. It is made to give comfort and help people move easily on their own.
Sujatha Srinivasan, a professor at IIT Madras, led the team that created the YD One. She said their product is good not only for India but also for people around the world. To make the YD One available to more people, IIT Madras has joined hands with a startup called Thryv Mobility. This company will make the wheelchairs in India and sell them at a price that many people can afford.
Also, thanks to the Trimble CSR initiative, the first 20 wheelchairs will be given free to people who really need them.
YD One is truly India’s lightest active wheelchair, giving people strength, freedom, and comfort at a price they can afford.
