IIT Madras Professor Appointed to US National Academy of Engineering, Check Details Here

IIT Madras: R.I. Sujith, a Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has been recently offered the prestigious position of an international member of the National Academy of Engineering. The National Academy of Engineering is an American non-profit as well s a non-governmental organisation.

As per the official information, the IIT-M professor, R.I. Sujith will now be among the 18 new international members of the National Academy of Engineering, US. Moreover, Professor R.I. Sujith served in the Aerospace Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M). Also, he is the D. Srinivasan chair of the department at present and he is also the head of the Centre of Excellence for studying critical transitions in complex systems.

Prof. R. I. Sujith, @iitmadras, has been elected as an International Member of the US @theNAEng. He was elected for his contributions to Aerospace engineering “for applications of dynamical systems theory to the understanding and control of instabilities in engineering systems.” pic.twitter.com/VK2jsIBmb6 — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) February 13, 2023

IIT-M Professor Contributions

The post of International Member was conferred upon Professor R. I. Sujith after his work was widely recognized. His outstanding contributions involve “applications of dynamical systems theory to the understanding of instabilities in engineering systems.”

Additionally, Professor Sujith stated that he was surprised and delighted to receive this news on February 13, 2023, that is Monday morning. He regarded it as an honour and expressed gratitude to his teachers, students, collaborators, the institute’s administration, the scientific community and his family.

Professional Background of R.I. Sujith

The official press release by IIT Madras announced that the election of the Professor to the prestigious Academy of US is among the highest professional distinctions ever given to an engineer. Professor R.I. Sujith becomes the second Indian to be elected to the Aerospace section of this Academy. Earlier, B. N Suresh, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, from 2003-2007 administered the post.

Furthermore, Professor R.I. Sujith is also the second Professor from IIT-Madras to be bestowed with the honour while the first was Ashok Jhunjhunwala. Professor Sujith is an Undergraduate in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras in 1988 and then completed his Master's degree along with PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology of Atlanta.

Also Read: JMI VC Najma Akhtar Honoured with Colonel Commandant Rank, Check Details Here