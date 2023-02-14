    IIT Madras Professor Appointed to US National Academy of Engineering, Check Details Here

    R.I. Sujith, a faculty member of IIT Madras has been chosen to be an International member of the National Academy of Engineering, US. He is the second Indian to be elected to the Aerospace Department of the Academy, an American non-profit. This event is a significant professional distinction given to an engineer. Read the full details mentioned below. 

    IIT Madras: R.I. Sujith, a Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has been recently offered the prestigious position of an international member of the National Academy of Engineering. The National Academy of Engineering is an American non-profit as well s a non-governmental organisation. 

    As per the official information, the IIT-M professor, R.I. Sujith will now be among the 18 new international members of the National Academy of Engineering, US.  Moreover, Professor R.I. Sujith served in the Aerospace Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M). Also, he is the D. Srinivasan chair of the department at present and he is also the head of the Centre of Excellence for studying critical transitions in complex systems.

    IIT-M Professor Contributions

    The post of International Member was conferred upon Professor R. I. Sujith after his work was widely recognized. His outstanding contributions involve “applications of dynamical systems theory to the understanding of instabilities in engineering systems.” 

    Additionally, Professor Sujith stated that he was surprised and delighted to receive this news on February 13, 2023, that is Monday morning. He regarded it as an honour and expressed gratitude to his teachers, students, collaborators, the institute’s administration, the scientific community and his family.

    Professional Background of R.I. Sujith

    The official press release by IIT Madras announced that the election of the Professor to the prestigious Academy of US is among the highest professional distinctions ever given to an engineer. Professor R.I. Sujith becomes the second Indian to be elected to the Aerospace section of this Academy. Earlier, B. N Suresh, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, from 2003-2007 administered the post. 

    Furthermore, Professor R.I. Sujith is also the second Professor from IIT-Madras to be bestowed with the honour while the first was Ashok Jhunjhunwala. Professor Sujith is an Undergraduate in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras in 1988 and then completed his Master's degree along with PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology of Atlanta.

