IIT Madras to Host 50 Students From Tripura Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative, Check Details Here

IIT Madras: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to host 50 students from Tripura under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat North East Yuva Sangam Initiative for promoting & exchanging ideas, knowledge and skills between Tripura and Tamil Nadu. According to the official notice, the students will be hosted by IIT Madras from March 4, 2023, to March 9, 2023.

As per the recent updates, the students who will be hosted by the institute will be taken to Tripura. Whereas, 50 students from Tripura will be taken to Tamil Nadu. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative has been taken to help and promote the students of the different parts of the country to interact with each other and can learn about the different traditions, customs, and technological developments.

Check the Tweet below:

@iitmadras will host 50 students from Tripura under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' North East Yuva Sangam Initiative for promoting & exchanging ideas, knowledge & skills between Tripura & Tamil Nadu.



Date: March 4-9. @EBSB_Edumin @EduMinOfIndia #ESBS #EkBharatShreshthaBharat pic.twitter.com/qzkRApXYrx — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) March 3, 2023

As per some media reports, the IIT Madras and NIT Agartala have been selected as nodal institutes to host the visits of the group of students from Tripura to Tamil Nadu and vice-versa. The visit of Tamil Nadu students to Tripura will start from March 13, 2023, onwards, the reports further added. According to the official press release, this visit to Tamil Nadu would be an enriching experience for the students visiting from Tripura. However, the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is inspired by the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a crucial role in the integration of the country post-independence.