    IIT Madras to Host 50 Students From Tripura Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative, Check Details Here

    IIT Madras is all set to host 50 students from Tripura under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat North East Yuva Sangam Initiative from March 4, 2023, to March 9, 2023. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 19:22 IST

    IIT Madras: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to host 50 students from Tripura under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat North East Yuva Sangam Initiative for promoting & exchanging ideas, knowledge and skills between Tripura and Tamil Nadu. According to the official notice, the students will be hosted by IIT Madras from March 4, 2023, to March 9, 2023. 

    As per the recent updates, the students who will be hosted by the institute will be taken to Tripura. Whereas, 50 students from Tripura will be taken to Tamil Nadu. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative has been taken to help and promote the students of the different parts of the country to interact with each other and can learn about the different traditions, customs, and technological developments.

    Check the Tweet below:

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories