IIT Roorkee 2022: Placement Begins, Highest International Offer Rs. 1.06 crores

IIT Roorkee Placements 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee begins the placement drive for MBA students on December 1, 2022, for the academic year 2020-22. In IIT Roorkee placements 2022, a total number of 365 job offers were listed involving pre-placement offers (PPOs) on the very first day.

As per the media reports, six international jobs were offered with the highest package of Rs. 1.06 crores to a student. In the case of domestic recruitment, the highest annual package was Rs. 1.30 crores offered to a student. The IIT Roorkee officials announced that ten students obtained more than Rs. 80 lakhs salary from various top companies.

Highlights on IIT Roorkee Placements Drive 2022

IIT Roorkee placements which commenced on December 1, 2022, a sum total of 31 paramount companies participated in the IIT Roorkee campus placements. The top recruiters include leading companies like Tata Steel, Microsoft, JP Morgan Quant, American Express, Accenture Japan Ltd., Oracle, UBER, Amazon, Flipkart, Cisco, Schlumberger, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Cairn Oil & Gas, Qualcomm, Texas Instrument, Da Vinci Derivatives, etc.

Furthermore, IIT Roorkee stated that the institution has collaborated with all the flourishing companies in multiple sectors, focused on the aim of rising core profiles as well. Additionally, IIT Roorkee ensured multifarious profiles participate in the placement event so that it will increase job opportunities for MBA students to a greater extent. Hence, the students will be able to get employed in the companies as per their choice of interest.

Such strategies were made by IIT Roorkee which further helped many students to get placed in international as well as national-level companies. This great step escalated the placement offer for the MBA batch 2020-22. A variety of job roles are being offered to MBA students in the areas such as Finance, IT, Human Resources, Data Analytics, Consultancy, Operations, Product Management, and Marketing.

