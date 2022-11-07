INI CET 2023 Admit Card (Today): Download INI CET January Session Hall Ticket at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET 2023 Admit Card (Today): As per the recent updates, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) admit card 2023 for January session today i.e., 7th November 2022. Candidates will be able to download the INI CET admit card 2023 in online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in.

They will have to use their login credentials - Registration Id, EUC (Examination Unique Code), password, and a captcha code to download the INI CET admit card 2023. As per the released schedule, the INI CET 2023 will be conducted on 13th November 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm.

INI CET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Download INI CET 2023 Admit Card for January Session?

To download the hall ticket of Institutes of National Importance CET, candidates have to use their login credentials. The admit card will not be sent in any other mode. Therefore, they will have to download it in online mode. Go through the steps below to know how to download the admit card of INI CET -

1st Step - Go to the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

2nd Step - Click on the link - academic courses.

3rd Step - Now, click INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs).

4th Step - Go to general tabs and click on registration/login.

5th Step - Enter their Registration Id, EUC (Examination Unique Code), password, and a captcha code in the login window.

6th Step - The admit card of INI CET will appear on the screen.

Details Mentioned in INI CET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates will have to download and take a printout of their entrance exam INI CET admit card. As per updates, it is likely to carry the following details - applicant name, test date, centre and exam timing along with the instruction. Candidates will have to take their INI CET admit card along with additional documents for verification at the exam centre.

About Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET)

Candidates qualifying INI CET exam for the January session will be eligible for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses will be granted at INIs, AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Close Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here