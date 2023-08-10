INI CET 2023 Counselling Open Round Allotment Result On August 11, Check Details Here

INI CET 2023 Open Round Allotment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will announce the INI CET 2023 open round seat allotment result tomorrow, August 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the INI CET 2023 open round allotment process can visit the official website of AIIMS to check the allotment result.

Candidates who have applied for the INI CET 2023 allotment process can download the allotment result through the link given on the official website. According to the given schedule, the online acceptance of allocation seats and the reporting to allotted seats will be conducted from August 12 to 17, 2023.

INI CET 2023 open round seat allocation list will be available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also check the INI CET 2023 seat allotment result through the link to be available here. The link will be activated as soon as the allotment result is announced online.

INI CET Open Round Schedule

Particulars Dates Online Registration and Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/specialty) for Open Round of Seat Allocation July 24 to 27, 2023 Announcement of seat allocation of Open Round August 11, 2023 Online Acceptance of allocated seat August 12 to 17, 2023 Date of Reporting August 12 to 17, 2023

How to Check INI CET 2023 Open Round Allotment Result

INI CET 2023 open round seat allotment result will be available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds can check the allotment result by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on the INI CET 2023 allotment result link

Step 3: The open round allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the pdf file for further reference

Also Read: UPTAC Counselling 2023 Registration Extended, Check Last Date Here