IPMAT 2022: IIM Rohtak Declares IPM Aptitude Test Result at iimrohtak.ac.in, Check Details Here

IPMAT Result 2022: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has released the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) result 2022 today. Candidates will be able to check their IPMAT 2022 result in online mode on the official website - iimrohtak.ac.in. They can download their IIM Rohtak IPMAT results by using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth in the login window.

All the shortlisted candidates will have to attend the online personal interview which will be followed by the announcement of the selection list. Based on IPM Aptitude test 2022 scores, candidates will be able to get admission into IIM Rohtak's five-year integrated programme in management.

How To Check IPMAT Result 2022?

The IPMAT result has been announced in online mode only. To check and download the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test, candidates have to visit the official website - iimrohtak.ac.in. Further, they will have to click on IPM Aptitude Test result 2022. Now, click on the option - click here to view the result option. In the login, window enter application roll number and date of birth. The IPMAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

What after IPMAT Result 2022?

After the announcement of result, all the candidates must go through the details mentioned on the IPMAT scorecard, in case of any error they must contact the officials and get it rectified. Further, eligible candidates will be invited for a further round of the selection process involving a personal interview (PI) after the announcement of the IPMAT result 2022. The final selection of IPMAT will be based on Aptitude Test Score (AT) and Personal Interview (PI).

About IIM Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT)

