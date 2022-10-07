    JAC Delhi 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result released at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    JAC Delhi Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result has been released on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment process can check the allotment result through the link available here. 

    Updated: Oct 7, 2022 10:59 IST
    JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment
    JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment


    JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment: The Joint Admission Counselling Delhi has declared the JAC Delhi Round 2 Seat Allotment Results today. Students who applied for the JAC Delhi Round 2 Counselling process can visit the official website of Joint Admission Counselling Delhi to check the allotment list.

    The JAC Delhi Round 2 Admission Seat Allotment Results will be available on the official website - jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. To check the Round 2 JAC Delhi Allotment Result, students are required to visit the official website and login using their login credentials. 

    Click Here -  to Check JAC Delhi Round 2 Seat Allotment

    JAC Delhi Round 2 Seat Allotment Results will include the details of the students who have been allotted seats in the admission process. Students eligible for admission can report to the allotted institution and complete the admission procedure. Candidates must note that the admissions of the students who do not report to the allotted colleges will be considered cancelled.

    How to check JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment Results 2022

    The JAC Delhi Round 2 admission results will be available on the official website. For students to check the allotment result a link is available on the homepage. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result.

    Step 1: Visit the JAC Delhi Official website

    Step 2: Click on the JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment Result link

    Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password

    Step 4: The JAC Delhi 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the seat allotment result for further reference

    JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling Schedule

    The JAC Delhi 2022 Round 3 Seat allotment results will be announced on October 14, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to visit the allotted colleges and complete the admissions from October 17 to 20, 2022. A total of four counselling rounds along with a spot admission round will be conducted for the JAC Delhi Counselling process. 

    Also Read: Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission 2022: UG Application Last Date Extended, Apply at mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    Has the JAC Delhi Counselling Allotment Result Released?

    JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment result has been released. Candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the admission process until October 10, 2022

    Where to check JAC Delhi Round 2 Allotment Result?

    The JAC Delhi Round 2 allotment result has been announced on the official website - jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

    How many counselling rounds will be conducted for JAC Delhi?

    A total of four rounds with a spot round is being conducted for the JAC Delhi Counselling procedure.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification