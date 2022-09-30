    Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Download JKBOPEE NEET UG List Here

    Jammu And Kashmir NEET Merit List 2022: JKBOPEE has released the Jammu and Kashmir NEET UG merit list in online mode. Candidates can download the JKBOPEE NEET list for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BPT courses at the official website - jkbopee.gov.in. Know updates here

    Updated: Sep 30, 2022 16:27 IST
    Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List
    Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List
    Jammu And Kashmir NEET Merit List 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the Jammu & Kashmir NEET merit list for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BPT courses. Candidates can download the Jammu And Kashmir NEET merit list 2022 from the official website - jkbopee.gov.in. The Jammu and Kashmir NEET merit list has been released for the candidates of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who appeared for NEET UG. A list of 37,013 Jammu and Kashmir candidates and their NEET UG 2022 marks have been uploaded. 
     
    Along with the Jammu and Kashmir NEET merit list 2022, the board has also announced that it has decided to contribute 15% of seats to the All India Quota (AIQ) from this year onward. Candidates who appeared in NEET UG 2022 from other states and belong to JK, Ladakh will have to submit all specified documents at JKBOPEE Office Jammu or Srinagar physically by 3rd October 2022.
     
    Jammu and Kashmir NEET Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    15% of Seats to be Allotted for AIQ from This Year

    This time, the Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations has announced that it has decided to contribute 15% of seats to the All India Quota (AIQ). Also, the health ministry of India has announced the results of candidates belonging to the UTs of J-K and Ladakh, who have appeared in the NEET, to the JKBOPEE on 26th September 2022. 
     
    As per the official notice, it has been stated - "It is for the information of the eligible candidates that from the current year (2022), the Government of J&K has decided to contribute 15% seats for the All India Quota as per the above-referred letters."

    Jammu And Kashmir NEET Registration 2022 

    As per media reports, the JKBOPEE informed that the schedule for online and offline registration will be released separately. All eligible candidates must keep all the relevant documents and certificates ready for registration. The information and the dates will be announced soon.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories