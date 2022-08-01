JEE Advanced 2022: Application for IIT JEE Entrance Test to Begin from 7th August, Apply at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will be releasing the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced application form on 7th August 2022 in online mode. All the eligible candidates will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 till 11th August in online mode. They can fill up the application form for JEE Advanced 2022 on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must be aware that the JEE Advanced registrations are open only for those who qualify in the JEE Main 2022 exam. As per the released date, the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held on 28th August. JEE Advanced 2022 is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all participating institutions.

JEE Advanced 2022 Date

Events Dates JEE Advanced Registration 7th August 2022 Last date to apply for JEE Advanced 11th August 2022 Last date to pay JEE Advanced Application Fee 12th August 2022 JEE Advanced Admit Card 23rd August 2022 JEE Advanced 28th August 2022

How To Apply for JEE Advanced 2022?

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the JEE Advanced 2022 application form on 7th August in online mode. Candidates will have to submit the application form for JEE advanced 2022 before the last date at jeeadv.ac.in. To fill the JEE Advanced application form, candidates will have to register and fill out the application form which includes details about personal, academic, parents, and communication information.

Using JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email address, the candidates will have to log in to register for the examination. They also need to upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

For the question “Are you Interested in AAT 2022?”, the candidates will have to select their option of - Yes or No. Exam centres have to be selected according to the candidate’s choice (International centres will not be applicable this time). Further, they need to submit the form.

What Documents Are Required to Apply for JEE Advanced 2022?

For candidates applying for JEE Advanced, the following documents are required - photograph, signature, photo ID proof, Class 12 marksheet, birth certificate for age proof, citizenship certificate/ passport, testimonial (optional), OCI / PIO card and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or birth certificate. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.