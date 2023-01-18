JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Session 1 Exam To Commence From Jan 24

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of JEE Mains 2023 anytime soon now. An official Notice by NTA states - "This is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of Centre City, to facilitate the candidate. The Admit Card shall be issued later."

Recently, NTA released the exam city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Based on this, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 admit card will be released soon in online mode. Once available, candidates can download JEE Main admit card 2023 in online mode from the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session exams from January 24 to 31, 2023. All the registered candidates will be issued JEE Main admit card 2023 in order to appear for the engineering entrance exam. It is expected that JEE Main admit card 2023 will be released by this week. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the release date of JEE Main 2023 admit card.

Once available, candidates will be able to download the admit card of JEE Mains 2023 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main admit card. Also, prior to that, NTA will release the city intimation slip of JEE Main. The updates regarding the same are still awaited.

JEE Main 2023 Dates for January Session

Events Dates (January Session) JEE Main Admit Card January 2023 JEE Main Exam Date January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Expected Date

The JEE Main admit card 2023 release date is not announced yet, however, it has been notified that the admit card of JEE Main 2023 for session 1 will be issued in the third week of January. Going as per past trends and media reports, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main hall ticket 2023 for 1st session on January 20. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of JEE Main hall ticket. Also, only candidates who have successfully applied for NTA JEE Mains will be issued the admit card.

JEE Main 2023 City Intimation Slip

Before IIT JEE Main admit card 2023, the NTA has released the city intimation slip. As per updates, the JEE Main 2023 advance city intimation slip will have details about exam dates for the candidates and the allotted city. Those who will be appearing for the entrance exam can download the JEE Main city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their - application number and password/date of birth to download JEE Main city intimation slip.

