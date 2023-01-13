JEE Main 2023: Application Edit Window Opens Today, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction window today, January 13, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session for admission into various engineering courses can make modifications to their admission application forms from January 13, 2023, to January 14, 2023, through the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notification released on the website, the NTA has declared the application correction window after receiving numerous representations from the JEE Main 2023 candidates.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Correction Window - Direct Link Here

As per the official notice released by the NTA, the candidates are allowed to make the modifications by January 14, 2023, till 11.50 PM, no further corrections will be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances. The application fee (whichever is applicable) for the candidates shall be paid through online mode, the official notice read.

As per the previous schedule announced by the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 January Session 1 is scheduled to be held from January 24, 2023, to January 31, 2023, in almost 399 cities across India including 24 cities from abroad.

What can be Edited in JEE Main 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who have already applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session and want to make the corrections in the admission application form can go through the following details mentioned below.

Query Action Phone Number, Email Address, Present Address, and Permanent Address No For Aadhar-Verified Candidates Father’s/ Mother’s Name: A candidate can change any one name, either Father’s name or Mother’s name. Category: Students can edit either Category or Re-upload the Category Certificate and vice-versa, but not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Students can change Sub-Category (PwD) or Re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa, but cannot do both. City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10th and Class 12th Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct or add the Course selected. For Aadhar Not-Verified Candidates Category: Candidates can edit either Category or Re-upload Category Certificate, and vice-versa, but cannot edit both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or can Re-upload the Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa, but cannot edit both. Date of Birth and Gender - Yes City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10th and Class 12th Course: Students may be permitted to correct or add the course selected.

