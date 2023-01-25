JEE Main 2023: Exam Dates Announced for Candidates Put on Hold for Duplicate Credentials

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2023 January Session exam dates for those candidates whose candidature was put on hold due to duplicate credentials. According to the official notification released, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams for such students will be conducted after their identity is established by them.

The notification issued by the NTA further stated that the exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on the 24th and 25th of January 2023. However, a tweet by the National Testing Agency states that the JEE Main 2023 Exams of candidates found eligible will be conducted between January 28 to February 1, 2023.

The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Janto 1st Feb, 2023 #JEEMAIN2023 — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) January 24, 2023

Candidates can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card through the link available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link available here to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card

The JEE Main 2023 Exams for Session 1 are underway. The first examination was conducted on January 24, 2023, in two shifts. Shift 1 of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon while Shift 2 is conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exams until February 1, 2023, are advised to download the admit card and check through the details given here.

