JEE Main 2023: Exams from January 24, Get Preparation Tips Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2023 examinations in two sessions. Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1, 2023, and the second session will be conducted between April 6, 2023, and April 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam applications commenced on December 15, 2022.

However, the JEE Main 2023 examinations will be conducted at various test centres in around 290 cities across the country and in 25 cities abroad. There is almost a week left and students are both excited and nervous about their JEE Main Session 1 examination. Candidates who are preparing for the examinations can check the exam preparation tips given below.

JEE Main 2023 Preparation Tips

Candidates who are preparing for the JEE Main 2023 January Session examination can follow the below-mentioned important preparation tips that will help you score well in JEE Main 2023.

Candidates are advised to take at least 4 to 5 mock tests with the actual exam timing so that they can get an idea of the average time taken by them and improve time management.

It is advisable to go through all the important formulae of all the chapters in Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

Candidates should not start with any new chapter or new book during the last week before the JEE Main 2023 exam.

Take proper sleep and avoid late-night study to maintain a steady routine.

Students should focus on taking many JEE Main mock tests by solving sample papers, and previous years' question papers.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card

According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card is expected to be released on the official website soon. Those candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examinations and are patiently waiting for the announcement of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will be able to check and download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card once it's available on the official website.

