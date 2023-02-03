JEE Main 2023: Over 8.6 Lakh Students Register For Session 1, Records Highest Attendance

JEE Main 2023: According to some media reports, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam has registered an all-time highest attendance of 95% in the January session, which was conducted from January 24, 2023, to February 1, 2023, the officials said on Thursday. As per the official schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations are scheduled to be conducted in April.

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session exams at 574 test centres across the country. However, over 8.6 lakh students registered for JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech programmes, whereas around 46,000 candidates registered for Paper 2 which is conducted for admission into B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Records All-Time Highest Attendance

According to the reports, out of the total of 8,60,058 candidates for JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 examination to get admission into various B.E. and B.Tech programmes, 8,23,850 appeared for the CBT exam. However, the exam was conducted over 6 days starting from January 24, 2023, whereas the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 exam was held on January 28 which registered 75.8% attendance, the NTA officials said on Thursday.

The officials also informed that out of the total registration of 9,06,523 aspirants, women contain 30.7%, and among the female students, 11.4% are from the EWS category, 37% from the SC category, 9.1% from ST and 3.4 % from the OBC category.

JEE Main 2023 January Session

As per the updates, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 examination was conducted in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, and Urdu.

