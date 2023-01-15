JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Hall Tickets Expected Soon, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card soon. Candidates must note that the JEE Main 2023 Examinations will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams can visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 to check the schedule.

To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, candidates must visit the official website and log in using the JEE Main 2023 Registration number and password in the hall ticket link on the homepage.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Hall Tickets through the direct link which will be given here.

Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will be released online. Candidates can login using their registration credentials to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Hall Ticket will contain the following details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of the examination

Exam Session and Shift

Reporting time to Exam Centre

Exam Centre Name and Address

Duration of entrance exam

Instructions for candidates

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website of NTA. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2023 Login credentials

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Session 1 Exams

Candidates must also note that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students to the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof.

