    JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Hall Tickets Expected Soon, Check Details Here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam hall ticket is expected to be released on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 exams can visit the official website to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

    Updated: Jan 15, 2023 11:02 IST

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card soon. Candidates must note that the JEE Main 2023 Examinations will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams can visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 to check the schedule. 

    To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, candidates must visit the official website and log in using the JEE Main 2023 Registration number and password in the hall ticket link on the homepage. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Hall Tickets through the direct link which will be given here. 

    Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will be released online. Candidates can login using their registration credentials to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Hall Ticket will contain the following details. 

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of the examination
    • Exam Session and Shift
    • Reporting time to Exam Centre
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Duration of entrance exam
    • Instructions for candidates

    How to Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

    The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website of NTA. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card by following the steps available here.

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2023 Login credentials

    Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Session 1 Exams

    Candidates must also note that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students to the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window for Session 1 To Close Today, Make Changes Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
