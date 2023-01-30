JEE Main 2023: Session 1 January 30 Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2023 January 30 Shift 1 and Shift 2: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination today - January 30, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 to commence at 9 AM while shift 2 will commence at 3 PM. Students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams can check below the exam guidelines, exam day instructions and other details.

The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for the exam to be conducted today - January 30, 2023, is now available on the official website. Students appearing are advised to download their JEE Main 2023 Admit Card which has to be produced at the exam centre. Along with the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card students are required to carry a valid photo ID card with them to the examination centre.

JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted across 290 exam cities in the country. Students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exams are advised to cross-check the exam centre mentioned in the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card before the exam.

JEE Main 2023: Points to Remember

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exams are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam

Students must make sure that they carry their JEE Main 2023 Admit Card with them along with a valid ID proof

Candidates are advised to wear masks at all times and follow the COVID guidelines

Rough sheets and writing material will be provided at the exam centre

Students will not be allowed to leave until the exams are completed

JEE Main 2023: What to Carry to the Exam Centre

The JEE Main 2023 Exams are being conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams can check below what all items are allowed inside the exam hall.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card

One Passport Size Photograph same as uploaded in the application form

Photo ID Card

Transparent ballpoint pen

Personal Hand Sanitizer and water bottle

JEE Main 2023: What Not to Do

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exams must make sure that they do not carry the following items with them

Electronic Devices like Mobile, tablets, calculators, and smartwatches

Avoid wearing shoes with thick soles and garments with large buttons

Metallic objects, handbags, communication devices

Jewellery or any type of ornament

