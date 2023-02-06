JEE Main 2023 Registration Session 2 from Feb 7 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration window to open tomorrow - February 7, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams scheduled to be conducted in April 2023 can visit the official website of NTA JEE Main 2023 tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 6,7,8,9,10,11 and 12, 2023. Eligible candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 to complete the registration and application process.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration window will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams through the direct link available here.

JEE Main 2023 Registration and Application Schedule

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations are scheduled to begin on February 7, 2023. According to the dates given the last date for students to complete the registration and application process is March 7, 2023.

Event Dates Online Submission of Application Form February 7 to March 7, 2023 (up to 09.00 P.M.) Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee March 7, 2023 (up to 11.50 P.M.) Announcement of the City of Examination Third week of March 2023 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website Last week of March 2023 Dates of Examination April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2023 Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges To be displayed on the NTA website Declaration of Result To be displayed on the NTA website

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 - Exam Details

JEE Main 2023 Exams for Session 2 will be conducted in April 2023. Similar to the Session 1 exam, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams will also be conducted in two shifts. Check the complete exam details below.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 - Application Fee

When registering for JEE Main 2023 Exams, students must note that the application fee has to be submitted online. The JEE Main 2023 application fee has to be submitted through the payment gateway link which will be made available when filling the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Applications.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Final Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here