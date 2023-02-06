    JEE Main 2023 Registration Session 2 from Feb 7 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Session 2 Registration and Application process from tomorrow - February 7, 2023. Candidates interested to visit the official website to complete the registrations through the link given here.

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 13:55 IST
    EE Main session 2 2023 registration will Start Tomorrow @jeemain.nta.nic.in
    JEE Main 2023 Session 2:  JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration window to open tomorrow - February 7, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams scheduled to be conducted in April 2023 can visit the official website of NTA JEE Main 2023 tomorrow to complete the registration and application process. 

    As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 6,7,8,9,10,11 and 12, 2023. Eligible candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 to complete the registration and application process. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration window will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams through the direct link available here. 

    JEE Main 2023 Registration and Application Schedule

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations are scheduled to begin on February 7, 2023. According to the dates given the last date for students to complete the registration and application process is March 7, 2023. 

    Event

    Dates

    Online Submission of Application Form

    February 7 to March 7, 2023 (up to 09.00 P.M.)

    Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee  

    March 7, 2023 (up to 11.50 P.M.) 

    Announcement of the City of Examination

    Third week of March 2023

    Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website

    Last week of March 2023

    Dates of Examination

    April  6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2023 

    Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges  

    To be displayed on the NTA website

    Declaration of Result

    To be displayed on the NTA website

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 - Exam Details

    JEE Main 2023 Exams for Session 2 will be conducted in April 2023. Similar to the Session 1 exam, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams will also be conducted in two shifts. Check the complete exam details below.

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Details

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 - Application Fee

    When registering for JEE Main 2023 Exams, students must note that the application fee has to be submitted online. The JEE Main 2023 application fee has to be submitted through the payment gateway link which will be made available when filling the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Applications. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Fees

    Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams. 

    FAQ

    Is JEE Session 2 registration started?

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations will commence on February 7, 2023. The link for candidates to register for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams will be made available on the official website of NTA.

    When can I apply for JEE 2022 Session 2?

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration and application link will be made available on the official website from February 7, 2023.
