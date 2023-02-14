JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registrations Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency will begin the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations soon. According to the latest reports, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations will begin today. Candidates appearing for the class 12 exams and those who have qualified the class 12 examinations are eligible to appear for the exam.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examination registrations will be av available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To register for JEE Main entrance exam 2023, students are required to visit the website and enter their email id and mobile number and create an application id and password. After the registration, students can visit the website and complete the application form.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination was conducted in January 24, 25, 28, 298, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted in April 2023. According to the schedule, April 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 registration and application process is conducted completely online. Detailed steps by step procedure of JEE Main 2023 Registrations will be provided here as soon as the Session 2 JEE Main 2023 registration process commence.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations to commence soon. Candidates eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exams can check here the registration details here.

Event Dates Registrations begin 3rd week of February 2023 Exam dates April 6 to 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Details

The JEE Main 2023 Registration link will be available online. Candidates are required to first visit the website and enter the credentials in the link given. After completing the registrations students can login using the credentials and complete the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 applications.

