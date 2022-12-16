JEE Main 2023 Syllabus Remains Unchanged, Check Exam Pattern Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2023 syllabus. The authorities have not made any changes to the existing syllabus. Candidates willing to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam can check the syllabus PDF available in the information brochure at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Although no changes have been exercised in the JEE Main 2023 syllabus, NTA is making sure that no candidates should be affected by the decision of different boards to reduce the syllabus.

“To cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction in the syllabus, the NTA has decided to provide a choice in one section of each Subject of Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2A and 2B. However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics -25, Chemistry – 25, and Mathematics – 25), wherever applicable”.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern

Further, the NTA has released the detailed JEE Main 2023 exam pattern. According to the JEE Main 2023 marking scheme, each question of JEE Main will carry 4 marks and -1 will be deducted for the wrong answer.

NTA released the JEE Main 2023 exam dates today. The registration has also been started. Candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.As per the schedule, JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. While session 1 begins in January 2023, session 2 will be conducted in April 2023. The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Whereas, the second session will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023.

About JEE Main

JEE Main is the 1st phase of the IIT Joint Entrance Exam (IIT JEE). It is a computer-based online test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in India’s top engineering institutes-IITs, NITs, etc.

