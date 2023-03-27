JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 Expected Soon, Check Steps to Download Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE Mains) Session 2 soon. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per the schedule, the authorities will conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam from April 6 to 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the authorities will first make the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip available on the official website. Afterward, the JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 will be released for the registered candidates.

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2?

Only registered candidates can download the JEE Main admit card 2023 for Session 2. They can check out the steps to download the hall ticket on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 will appear

Step 5: Download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Whom to Contact in case of Discrepancy in JEE Main Admit Card 2023?

If the candidates find any discrepancy in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card, they can contact the NTA helpline between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm. In this situation, the candidate can appear in the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 with the existing admit card, however, the authorities will make the necessary changes to the hall ticket later.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected Today, Know Steps To Download Here