JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Releases for Some Withheld Candidates, Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: As per a tweet by National Testing Agency (NTA), it has been stated that the admit card of JEE Main 2023 for some aspirants whose candidature was put on hold because of duplicate credentials or images has been released. Such candidates can download JEE Main admit card 2023 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main admit card.

The hall ticket of JEE Main for the few candidates has been released by NTA after scrutiny. The admit card for the remaining candidates will be released after reviewing the same. As per the updates, the JEE Main examination of other candidates who will be found eligible shall be held between Jan 28 to Feb 1, 2023.

NTA Tweet Regarding Release of JEE Main Admit Card for Remaining Candidates

National Testing Agency tweeted - “The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Jan to 1st Feb, 2023.” Check Tweet below -

The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Janto 1st Feb, 2023 #JEEMAIN2023 — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) January 24, 2023

NTA Withholds Candidature For Duplication of JEE Main Application Form

Earlier, NTA released a notice stating - the candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized. These candidates will not be allowed to appear in the JEE Main exam scheduled on January 24 and 25, 2023.

NTA has informed such candidates to clarify their position with a justified representation. However, after scrutiny of the same, the official has released JEE Main admit card for some of the candidates. For the remaining, the hall ticket will be released once the scrutiny is done.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 and Self-Declaration Form

As per previous updates, along with the JEE Main admit card, a self-declaration has also been issued. On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates appearing for the exam will be asked to mention their health status. The JEE Main 2023 self-declaration form is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre. Last year, candidates have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms - cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, or body ache in the last 14 days.

Guidelines To Follow in Session 1 Exam As Mentioned in JEE Main Admit Card 2023

No candidates will be allowed to enter in JEE Main exam centre after gate closing time. Also, candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre premises before the exam concludes.

They will have to fill and submit the Self-Declaration Form.

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given by the centre superintendent/invigilators.

Candidates should take their seats and they can log-in and read instructions, before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet.

The rough sheet needs to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry PwD certificate issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

