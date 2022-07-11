JEE Main Result 2022 (Declared): NTA JEE Main 2022 Result Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main Result 2022 (Declared): Putting an end to the long and painful wait, the NTA JEE Main 2022 Result has been declared. NTA - the National Testing Agency released the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 on 11th July 2022 early morning on its website. The JEE Main Result Session 1 has been released for the June Session of the Engineering Entrance Exam for which nearly 7 lakh aspirants were waiting for. All these aspirants can now log onto the exam portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in to check their individual result scorecard. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access the same has also been provided below, using which candidates can easily access JEE Main 2022 Result quickly and easily:

Check JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1, Paper 1 - Direct Link (Active Link 1)

Check JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1, Paper 1 - Direct Link (Active Link 2)

Check JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1, Paper 1 - Direct Link (Active Link 3)

List of Websites to check JEE Main Result 2022

NTA, being the apex testing agency, has decided to publish the JEE Main 2022 Result online for all the registered candidates in the digital mode. The agency has decided to publish the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 online via its official website / portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. In addition to this, candidates will also be able to get the link to download JEE Main Result Scorecard for Paper 1, Session 1 of the exam online via nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in websites as well. Therefore, in case of any problems in checking JEE Main 2022 result, candidates can visit any of these websites.

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta,ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

How to check JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1, Paper 1?

With the JEE Main 2022 Result being declared online, it is important for students to know and be aware of the checking mechanism using which they will be able to check and access their individual result scorecard. In order to download JEE Main Result Scorecard, candidates need to log onto website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section at the bottom and click on URL 1/URL 2/URL 3 for ‘Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1’ link. This will take them to another page input fields for Application Number of Date of Birth. Enter the details asked on the portal and submit them and in response you will receive JEE Main Result 2022 scorecard on the screen. Download the JEE Main Session 1 Scorecard and take printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Registration For Session 2 Ends Today, Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in