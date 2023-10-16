JKBOPEE Provisional List Releases for Post MBBS, Post MBBS Diploma, Post Diploma

JKBOPEE Provisional List 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has released the provisional selection list for the 2nd mop-up round counselling of the DNB courses in online mode. Medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling round can check the provisional selection list from the official website - jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the released notification, candidates who have upgraded/ allotted seats/ disciplines/ institutions during the 2nd / mop-up round are required to join their allotted colleges by or before October 20, 2023, upto 4 pm.

Documents required for JKBOPEE Post MBBS physical verification 2023

Candidates need to submit the documents that are listed below to their allotted colleges to complete the physical verification.

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh

NOC from the Government/Competent Authority

Valid Reserved Category Certificate, wherever applicable

NBE/ PDCET Score Card-2023, whichever is applicable

All other documents as mentioned on the official website

How to download the JKBOPEE provisional selection list 2023 for Post MBBS, Post MBBS Diploma and Post Diploma?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the JKBOPEE provisional selection list 2023 online.



Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the selection list available on the homepage

Step 3: An official notice will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Scroll down and go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future use



