  3. JKBOSE 10th Registration 2024 Starts Tomorrow; Apply at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Registration 2024 Starts Tomorrow; Apply at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Registration 2024 will start tomorrow: November 29, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can apply on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 28, 2023 11:01 IST
JKBOSE 10th Registration 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will start the registration process for class 10 exams tomorrow: November 29, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can apply on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

It must be noted that the last date for JKBOSE 10th Registration 2024 is December 13, 2023. Meanwhile, JKBOSE Class 11, 12 registrations shall begin on December 2, 2023. 

The official notice reads, “It is notified for the information of all the stakeholders that the students who are eligible and are currently on rolls in Class 10th, 11th & 12th in the academic institutions affiliated with J&K BOSE and are eligible to appear in the Annual (Regular) examination 2024, shall submit their EXAMINATION FORMS online at JKBOSE website jkbose.nic.in.’’

JKBOSE 10th Registration 2024 Fee

Candidates can check out the application fees below:

Class

Student

Fee

Dates

Class 10

Candidates with five compulsory subjects

Rs 1,120

November 29 to December 13

Candidates with additional/ optional subject(s) 5+

Rs 1,320

November 29 to December 13

How to Register for JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 registration link

Step 3: Complete JKBOSE 10th registration 2024 and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

