JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023 Out; Download JK Board soft, hard zone results pdf at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the revaluation result for class 12th students online today. The pdf has been released for regular students in both the soft and hard zones of the Jammu division. Those who submitted revaluation requests can check their JKBOSE 12th results on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

To download the JK Board revaluation result, no login credentials are required as it has been released in the form of pdf. As per the data available, a total of 5,338 students applied for JKBOSE revaluation in soft zone schools. In total, the results of 4,298 students have no changes. For hard zone, 666 submitted applications for revaluation and 552 have no changes in their results.

JK Board 12th Revaluation Result 2023 PDF Links

Students can get the direct link to download their revaluation result pdf below:

Particulars Links JKBOSE 12th Re-evaluation Result for Annual, Regular Session (Hard Zone) Download PDF Here JKBOSE 12th Re-evaluation Result for Soft Zone Download PDF Here

How to download JK Board revaluation result 2023 for class 12th?

The JKBOSE revaluation result pdf states “Further to the Higher Secondary Part Two examination results, the following roll numbers' results are amended/revised/declared.” Check steps to know how to download Jammu and Kashmir 12th revaluation result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and find the link for revaluation results of soft or hard zone under Jammu division

Step 3: Now, click on it

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Search name and check result

Step 6: Download the revolution result pdf for future reference

JKBOSE 12th Result Revaluation 2023 Statistics

Only those who scored above 20% marks were allowed to apply for revaluation. They can check below the JK Board class 12th result statistics below:

Particulars Soft Zone Hard Zone The number of students who applied 5,338 666 No changes in result 4,298 552

