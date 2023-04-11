JKBOSE Board 2023: Class 12 Exams Commence Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

JKBOSE class 12 exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will conduct the JKBOSE class 12 examinations 2023 for hard zone areas from today, April 11, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the board exams will be giving their vocational subject papers today.

According to the official datesheet, the board exams for all the streams including Commerce, Science, and Arts will be concluded on May 15, 2023. Students who are appearing for the class 12 exams can check and download the complete timetable from the official website- jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 12th Timetable 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JKBOSE Class 12th Exam Day Guidelines

Students who are appearing for the board exams can check the important exam day guidelines given below.

Students are required to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the JKBOSE class 12 board exam.

Students will get 15 minutes extra time to go through the question paper.

It is advisable for the students to carry their admit cards along with their respective school id cards at the exam centre.

Do not carry any type of electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, bluetooth devices, etc inside the exam hall.

If any student finds indulge in unfair means practices, he/she will not be allowed to appear in further examinations.

Students can carry their transparent water bottle, face mask, hand sanitiser, etc inside the exam hall.

Students are requested to bring their own stationary items i.e. pens/pencils, etc as sharing of these items will not be allowed.

No student will be permitted to leave the exam hall until the JKBOSE class 12 exam concludes.

