JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2023 Postponed for Soft zone, Check Revised Datesheet Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2023 have been postponed for the soft zone. The exam which was scheduled for April 16, 2023, will now be conducted on April 26, 2023. Check the complete details here

Updated: Apr 3, 2023 13:06 IST
JKBOSE Class 11th Datesheet 2023 Revised: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kasmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the exam date for the Class 11th soft zone exams. Now, the exams that were scheduled to be held on April 16, 2023, will now be conducted on April 26, 2023. Students who are going to appear in JKBOSE Class 11th exams 2023 can check out the revised dates on the official website of JKBOSE i.e. jkbose.nic.in

As per the notification released, the exams have been deferred due to the conduction of the NDA exam being hosted by the UPSC on the same date across various parts of the country. Thus, JKBOSE Class 11th exams 2023 for Computer Science, English Literature,  Environmental Science, Functional English, Information Practices, Physical Education, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Islamic Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, and Food Technology will now be held on April 26, 2023.

JKBOSE Class 11th Exam Postponed 2023 PDF- Click Here

JKBOSE Class 11th DateSheet 2023 (Revised)

Date

Science

Arts

Home Science

Commerce

April 3, 2023

General English

General English

General English

General English

April 19, 2023

Mathematics, Applied mathematics

Mathematics, Applied mathematics, Sociology

Food science

 

April 26, 2023

Information Practices, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Functional English,  Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Electronics, Food technology

 

 

Computer Science, Information Practices,  Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies,  Environmental Science, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism, and Hotel Management, English literature Food technology

 

 

Computer Science, Information Practices,  Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies,  Environmental Science, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism, and Hotel Management, English literature Food technology

Information Practices, Physical Education, Computer Science,  Environmental Science, Functional English,  Islamic Studies,  Buddhist Studies, Vedic Studies, Travel, Tourism, and Hotel Management

