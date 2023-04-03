JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2023 Postponed for Soft zone, Check Revised Datesheet Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Datesheet 2023 Revised: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kasmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the exam date for the Class 11th soft zone exams. Now, the exams that were scheduled to be held on April 16, 2023, will now be conducted on April 26, 2023. Students who are going to appear in JKBOSE Class 11th exams 2023 can check out the revised dates on the official website of JKBOSE i.e. jkbose.nic.in

As per the notification released, the exams have been deferred due to the conduction of the NDA exam being hosted by the UPSC on the same date across various parts of the country. Thus, JKBOSE Class 11th exams 2023 for Computer Science, English Literature, Environmental Science, Functional English, Information Practices, Physical Education, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Islamic Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, and Food Technology will now be held on April 26, 2023.

JKBOSE Class 11th Exam Postponed 2023 PDF- Click Here

JKBOSE Class 11th DateSheet 2023 (Revised)

Date Science Arts Home Science Commerce April 3, 2023 General English General English General English General English April 19, 2023 Mathematics, Applied mathematics Mathematics, Applied mathematics, Sociology Food science April 26, 2023 Information Practices, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Electronics, Food technology Computer Science, Information Practices, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Environmental Science, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism, and Hotel Management, English literature Food technology Computer Science, Information Practices, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Environmental Science, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism, and Hotel Management, English literature Food technology Information Practices, Physical Education, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Vedic Studies, Travel, Tourism, and Hotel Management

