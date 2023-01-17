JKBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Tentative Schedule for Jammu Division Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12) annual regular board practical exams dates 2023. As per the tentative schedule, the JKBOSE Class 12th practical exams for the Jammu division soft zone areas will be conducted from February 6, 2023.

The Practical (External) exams for the rest of the areas including Kashmir Division, (both soft and Hard zone areas), Hard zone areas of Jammu Division (erstwhile winter zone Areas of Jammu Division) and the Union Territory of Ladakh will start after the completion of the annual (Regular) exam scheduled to be held in March-April 2023.

JKBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Dates Notice

As per the official notice released, it has been mentioned that - “It is hereby notified for the information of all the concerned that the Practical Examination (External) of Higher Secondary Part-II (Class 12th) Session Annual (Regular) 2023 of soft zone areas (erstwhile Summer Zone Areas) of Jammu Division shall be tentatively held from 06-02-2023.The Examination Section/ Sub/Branch offices shall issue a detailed practical date sheets in this regard in due course of time for schools falling under their jurisdiction.”

Check JKBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Date Notice - Direct Link (Available Here)

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education released JKBOSE date sheet 2023 for soft zone and hard zone areas. The officials issued the tentative JKBOSE datasheet for the regular annual examination for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th. According to the tentative schedule, JKBOSE board exams in soft zones will be conducted in March 2023 and in Hard zones, the board exam will be held in April 2023. Students must note, JKBOSE date sheet 2023 is tentative. The board is expected to release the subject-wise detailed board exam dates soon.

