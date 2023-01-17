UP Board Practical Exams 2023 To Begin From January 21, Check Region-Wise Helpline Numbers For UPMSP 10, 12 Students

UP Board Exams 2023: According to the schedule released, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already announced that the UP Board 10, 12 practical exams 2023 will be conducted in two phases this time. The first phase of UP Board class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 will be held from January 21 to 28. Whereas the 2nd phase of the UPMSP practical exam for classes 10, 12 will be conducted from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

Those appearing for UP board practical exams 2023 must follow the instructions given by the authorities. Also, in case of any issue, the students can contact the UP board on various helpline numbers that have been provided on the official website region-wise. Along with the UP board helpline numbers, email addresses has also been given to assist in the smooth conduct of class 10 and 12 practical exams.

UP Board Exam 2023 Helpline Numbers

The below-mentioned region-wise helpline numbers and email ids can be contacted if the students, teachers or principals of any schools face any problem concerning the UPMSP practical exams for classes 10, 12. Check the helpline numbers and region-wise email ID below -

UP Board regional office Phone number Email ID Meerut 0121-2660742/ 9454457256 romeerut@gmail.com Prayagraj Headoffice 18001805310/ 18001805312 upmsp@rediffmail.com Varanasi 0542-2509990 rovaranasi@gmail.com Bareilly 0581-2576494 robareilly@gmail.com Gorakhpur 0551-2205271 upmsprogkp@gmail.com Prayagraj 0532-2423265 / 9838510862 roallahabad1@gmail.com

UP Board Practical Exams 2023

As per the updates, the first phase of UPMSP practical exams will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Devipatan, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad and Basti. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th practical exams are scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 5, 2023, and will be conducted in these districts - Kanpur, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Meerut, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

UP Board Exam 2023 Statistics

This time, the UPMSP Board exam 2023, around 59 lakh students have registered for both classes 10th and 12th. In the UPMSP Matric exam, over 31 lakh students will be appearing for the exam and around 27.5 lakh students will be taking UP Board intermediate exams 2023. As per UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla, the class 10 board exams will be held in 13 working days whereas the UP Board class 12 exam will be conducted in 14 working days.

