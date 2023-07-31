JNU Admission 2023: PG merit list to release on August 17, check updates here

  1. Home
JNU Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is expected to issue the 1st merit list for admission to PG programmes on August 17, 2023. The JNU application process is ongoing and will conclude on August 10, 2023. Check details here

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 19:14 IST
JNU Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the first tentative merit list for admission to postgraduate programmes on August 17, as per the notice issued today. As of now, the JNU PG application process is ongoing in online mode. Candidates can register till August 10, 2023. 

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24. The second list will be released on August 25, 2023, as per the schedule released. 

JNU PG Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JNU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the Jawaharlal Nehru University PG admission dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply for JNU PG admission 

August 10, 2023 till 11:50 PM

Release of 1st merit list 

August 17, 2023 (Expected)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats

August 17 to 21, 2023 

JNU PG 2nd merit list and supernumerary seat for admissions

August 25, 2023 

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats

August 25 to 28, 2023

Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates

September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023

Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary

By September 19, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats

September 19 to 20, 2023

Physical verification of admission/registration of final selected candidates

September 25 to 26, 2023

Deadline for Admission/Registration

September 29, 2023

How to apply for JNU PG Admission 2023? 

The applications for JNU PG programmes can be filled in online mode. Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to apply: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on online application form for PG

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission 

