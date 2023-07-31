JNU Admission 2023: PG merit list to release on August 17, check updates here

JNU Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the first tentative merit list for admission to postgraduate programmes on August 17, as per the notice issued today. As of now, the JNU PG application process is ongoing in online mode. Candidates can register till August 10, 2023.

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24. The second list will be released on August 25, 2023, as per the schedule released.

JNU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the Jawaharlal Nehru University PG admission dates:

Events Dates Last date to apply for JNU PG admission August 10, 2023 till 11:50 PM Release of 1st merit list August 17, 2023 (Expected) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 17 to 21, 2023 JNU PG 2nd merit list and supernumerary seat for admissions August 25, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 25 to 28, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023 Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary By September 19, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats September 19 to 20, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of final selected candidates September 25 to 26, 2023 Deadline for Admission/Registration September 29, 2023

How to apply for JNU PG Admission 2023?

The applications for JNU PG programmes can be filled in online mode. Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on online application form for PG

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

