JNU PG Admission 2023 Second Merit List Today, Download Round 2 Allotment List Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will announce the second merit list for postgraduate admissions today, August 25, 2023. Students who have applied for admission to the postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of JNU to check the admission list.

Candidates can check the admission list for the postgraduate programmes through the link on the official website. The link will be available in the admission portal of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

To check the JNU second merit list for postgraduate programmes, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the application number and password. Candidates eligible for admission under the second round will be able to report to the departments and complete the admission princess. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of second list and supernumerary seat will be available from August 25 to 28, 2023.

Candidates can visit the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check the second merit list. Candidates can also check the merit list through the link available here.

JNU PG 2nd merit list - Link to be Available Soon

How to Check the JNU PG 2nd Merit List

Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the 2nd merit list for the postgraduate admissions today, August 25, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link given on the official website. Follow the steps given here to check the JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the admission portal

Step 3: Visit the 2nd merit list and enter the login credentials

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JNU 2nd merit list for further reference

