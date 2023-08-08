JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Out Today, Admissions Until August 11

JNU Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the first merit list for the undergraduate programmes today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have applied for UG admissions at JNU will be able to check the merit list on the official admission portal.

JNU is conducting admission to the undergraduate programme through the CUET UG 2023 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams were eligible to apply for undergraduate admissions at JNU. As per the given schedule, the pre-enrollment registration and payment of fees with the blocking of seats of the first list can be done from August 8 to 11, 2023.

JNU UG admission 2023 first merit list will be available on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the JNU 2023 first merit list will also be available here as soon as the merit list is announced online.

JNU UG 2023 First Merit List - Link Available Soon

How to Check JNU UG First Merit List 2023

The JNU UG admission first merit list will be announced in online mode. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes will be able to check the merit list through the link on the admission portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the JNU 2023 admission portal

Step 3: Click on the UG first merit list

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

JNU is offering admissions to undergraduate BA (Hons) Foreign Languages, B.Sc-M.Sc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programme via CUET UG scores. JNU is also offering admission to the B.Tech programme through JEE Main (JoSAA/DASA).

