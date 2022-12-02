JNUEE 2022 PhD Advance Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Check City Allotted at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE PhD 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 advance exam city intimation slip today - December 1, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the entrance exam can download the JNUEE PhD city intimation slip 2022 at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. They will have to use their - application number and password/date of birth to download JNUEE PhD city intimation slip 2022.

As per updates, the JNUEE PhD advance intimation slip will have details about exam dates for the candidates and the allotted city. Now, it is also expected that JNUEE PhD admit card 2022 will be released soon. As per the announced dates, the JNUEE 2022 PhD admission exam will be conducted on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th December 2022.

How To Download JNUEE PhD 2022 Advance City Intimation Slip?

To know the exam date and city, candidates will have to download the exam city intimation slip of JNUEE in online mode for PhD admission. Check below the steps to know how to download JNUEE advance city intimation slip -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JNUEE - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNUEE (PhD) 2022 - Advance Exam City Intimation.

3rd Step - Now, on the new page, a login window will appear.

4th Step - Enter JNUEE application number and password/date of birth.

5th Step - The JNUEE city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

It has been mentioned on the official notice - “The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Field(s) of study as well the date and City allotted. The Admit Card showing the details of Examination Centre will be available for download in due course on the official website of NTA.”

JNUEE 2022 PhD Admit Card

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the admit card of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admission in online mode. Registered candidates can download the JNUEE 2022 hall ticket for PhD admission on the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download JNUEE 2022 admit card.

