JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allocation: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation list 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

According to the given schedule, the online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response by candidates to queries are to be conducted from July 6 to 10, 2023. The third round of seat allocation list will be announced on July 12, 2023.

The JoSAA 2023 round 2 seat allocation list is available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. To check the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation list, students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main application number and password in the link provided.

JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allocation Link - Click Here

How to Check JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result

The JoSAA 2023 round 2 seat allocation result is available online. Candidates can login using the JEE Main application number and date of birth in the link provided. Follow the steps given here to check the allocation result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2023 application number and date of birth

Step 4: The round 2 seat allocation result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result for further reference

Documents Required for Reporting

Those who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA 2023 second round allotment need to report to the allotted colleges for further admissions. Candidates reporting are required to carry with them the following documents.

JoSAA provisional seat allotment letter

Date of birth proof

Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

Two passport-size photographs

Undertaking by the candidate

Proof of seat acceptance fee payment by e-challan or net banking of SBI

Valid photo id card

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card

Medical certificate

Category certificate

Registration choice locking form

