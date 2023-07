JoSAA 2023 Cutoff Released for NITs; Check Institute wise Opening and Closing Ranks Here

JoSAA 2023 Cutoff: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the cut-off for NITs for all rounds: Round 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Interested candidates can check out the cut-offs on the official website: josaa.nic.in. The cut-off list comprises opening and closing ranks. No candidates will be allowed to take admission after closing ranks.

It should be noted that the JoSAA 2023 Cutoff for top BTech branches in NITs varies depending on the institute, branch, category, state quota, and gender. The authorities will consider various factors related to JEE Main when preparing the cutoff for top BTech branches in NITs. In addition to meeting the JoSAA 2023 cutoff, candidates must also meet the general eligibility criteria of the institutes.

JoSAA 2023 Cutoff: Check Branch Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

Check below JoSAA 2023 Cutoff (Round 6) opening and closing rank for NITs, below:

NIT Course Opening Rank Closing Rank NIT Jalandhar Bio Technology 65589 83326 Chemical Engineering 37060 52318 Civil Engineering 49373 64114 Computer Science and Engineering 8346 16205 Electrical Engineering 27250 32848 Electronics and Communication Engineering 19682 24092 Industrial and Production Engineering 52141 67697 Information Technology 16378 21634 Instrumentation and Control Engineering 34368 43317 Mechanical Engineering 39276 47162 Textile Technology 67931 88486 MNIT Jaipur Chemical Engineering 8511 30836 Civil Engineering 14341 32557 Computer Science and Engineering 2323 5746 Electrical Engineering 9596 15660 Electronics and Communication Engineering 6566 10112 Mechanical Engineering 15539 23748 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 31784 38537 MNNIT Allahabad Bio Technology 29171 34258 Chemical Engineering 17504 21815 Civil Engineering 21936 27278 Computer Science and Engineering 1696 5876 Electrical Engineering 9236 11946 Electronics and Communication Engineering 6038 9137 Mechanical Engineering 15059 20112 Production and Industrial Engineering 24891 30738 NIT Calicut Bio Technology 35222 44304 Chemical Engineering 27319 34186 Civil Engineering 28097 45465 Computer Science and Engineering 2024 10512 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 15234 20628 Engineering Physics 15140 26910 Materials Science and Engineering 29728 39572 Mechanical Engineering 15430 26786 Production Engineering 28672 45059 NIT Durgapur Bio Technology 24224 53463 Chemical Engineering 24262 35002 Civil Engineering 32787 46723 Computer Science and Engineering 3070 12851 Electrical Engineering 16327 22248 Electronics and Communication Engineering 13551 17902 Mechanical Engineering 23314 31028 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 40319 48577 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal Artificial Intelligence 3446 5631 Chemical Engineering 10656 22754 Civil Engineering 16360 38203 Computational and Data Science 5697 6155 Computer Science and Engineering 1865 3406 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 7705 9789 Electronics and Communication Engineering 4731 7219 Information Technology 3563 5616 Mechanical Engineering 10210 16814 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 27406 32230 Mining Engineering 37271 46155 NIT Meghalaya Civil Engineering 142261 142261 Computer Science and Engineering 48012 48012 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 138346 138346 Electronics and Communication Engineering 121773 136987 Mechanical Engineering 121811 121811 NIT Puducherry Civil Engineering 186956 225349 Computer Science and Engineering 28295 75175 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 78818 159343 Electronics and Communication Engineering 52167 114625 Mechanical Engineering 90540 183810 NIT Raipur Bio Medical Engineering 69419 96960 Bio Technology 77830 88031 Chemical Engineering 52467 62552 Civil Engineering 17641 63649 Computer Science and Engineering 14610 22413 Electrical Engineering 33561 44603 Electronics and Communication Engineering 22169 38657 Information Technology 19019 32025 Mechanical Engineering 27029 52282 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 56109 75074 Mining Engineering 62706 83122 NIT Jamshedpur Civil Engineering 35759 48303 Computer Science and Engineering 2440 10570 Electrical Engineering 19550 25461 Electronics and Communication Engineering 9531 18924 Engineering and Computational Mechanics 19057 26604 Mechanical Engineering 27610 36500 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 40484 48453 Production and Industrial Engineering 41374 51803 NIT Kurukshetra Civil Engineering 15122 40848 Computer Engineering 3570 9959 Electrical Engineering 16684 22813 Electronics and Communication Engineering 13369 16530 Information Technology 10411 13615 Mechanical Engineering 18368 29353 Production and Industrial Engineering 37504 45351 NIT Rourkela Bio Medical Engineering 42817 55020 Bio Technology 45223 48998 Ceramic Engineering 37886 47645 Chemical Engineering 23595 28064 Civil Engineering 18505 34933 Computer Science and Engineering 1975 8282 Electrical Engineering 9943 16085 Electronics and Communication Engineering 8596 9931 Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering 10108 12579 Food Process Engineering 52207 57648 Mechanical Engineering 16232 22267 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 23139 36888 Mining Engineering 32858 45122 NIT Silchar Civil Engineering 19868 73835 Computer Science and Engineering 10597 24876 Electrical Engineering 30626 50716 Electronics and Communication Engineering 24906 33102 Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering 35585 45435 Mechanical Engineering 45994 59015 NIT Trichy Chemical Engineering 12050 20670 Civil Engineering 20492 33703 Computer Science and Engineering 936 5164 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 6915 9902 Electronics and Communication Engineering 4341 7153 Instrumentation and Control Engineering 7605 15486 Mechanical Engineering 7166 16238 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 19080 32122 Production Engineering 16710 26853 NIT Uttarakhand Civil Engineering 56080 64639 Computer Science and Engineering 22051 27194 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 39706 51785 Electronics and Communication Engineering 31473 43593 Mechanical Engineering 41192 59390 NIT Warangal Bio Technology 16309 40209 Chemical Engineering 19031 27034 Civil Engineering 22104 32906 Computer Science and Engineering 1894 3115 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 6879 11388 Electronics and Communication Engineering 4179 6516 Mechanical Engineering 11397 17718 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 24474 40095 VNIT Nagpur Electrical and Electronics Engineering 7822 17627 Electronics and Communication Engineering 7311 12641 Mechanical Engineering 10632 24608 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 34720 48403 Mining Engineering 43611 52243 NIT Andhra Pradesh Bio Technology 54285 57872 Chemical Engineering 44271 50628 Civil Engineering 40588 51996 Computer Science and Engineering 11812 19558 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 25005 36848 Electronics and Communication Engineering 17703 24983 Mechanical Engineering 34280 43936 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 45812 57822

