karresults.nic.in 2023 result, Get Direct Link to Check Karnataka SSLC Result and Download Marksheet

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the class 10 or SSLC supplementary results today: June 28, 2023. Students who appeared in the compartment exams can check out the results on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. They have to enter the registration number and date of birth to download the mark sheet online.

Karnataka SSLC supply exams 2023 were conducted from June 12 to June 19, 2023. The authorities released the Karnataka SSLC supplementary answer key 2023 on June 19. Students were asked to raise objections against the answer key by 5:30 pm. The class 10 supplementary exam registrations started on June 15 and the deadline was further extended till June 26.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the mark sheet is given below:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Official Link Click Here

List of Official Websites to Download SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Marks Card

Candidates can download the SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Karnataka marks card on the below-mentioned websites:

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can check out the steps below to access the scorecard-

Step 1: Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Karnataka Marks Card

Check out the details mentioned on the provisional mark sheet below:

Student Name

Roll number

Date of Birth

Exam Name

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Remarks

