Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: When KSEAB Release PUC 2nd Exam 3 Round Result; Check Expected Result Release Date and Time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 shortly. Once released, students can check their 2nd PUC supplementary results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number in the result login window.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. Earlier, the result for 2nd PUC Exam 2 was declared on May 16, 2025.

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 by following these given instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field