Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: When KSEAB Release PUC 2nd Exam 3 Round Result; Check Expected Result Release Date and Time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 shortly. Once released, students can check their 2nd PUC supplementary results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number in the result login window.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. Earlier, the result for 2nd PUC Exam 2 was declared on May 16, 2025.
Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025
Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 by following these given instructions:
Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says "2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"
Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Important Details
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 marks memo will include important student and exam details. Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned to avoid errors or discrepancies. Any mistakes should be reported before the final marksheet is issued by their schools.
-
Full name
-
Registration Number
-
Name and Code of the Institution
-
Subject-wise Marks obtained
-
Total marks scored
-
Final result status (Pass/Fail)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation