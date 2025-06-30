Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: When KSEAB Release PUC 2nd Exam 3 Round Result; Check Expected Result Release Date and Time

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Students can check their supplementary results by entering their registration number. The exam was held from June 9 to 21, 2025. To view the result, visit the website, click on the result link, enter your details, and download the scorecard.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jun 30, 2025, 14:15 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 shortly. Once released, students can check their 2nd PUC supplementary results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number in the result login window.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. Earlier, the result for 2nd PUC Exam 2 was declared on May 16, 2025.

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 by following these given instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Important Details

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 marks memo will include important student and exam details. Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned to avoid errors or discrepancies. Any mistakes should be reported before the final marksheet is issued by their schools.

  • Full name

  • Registration Number

  • Name and Code of the Institution

  • Subject-wise Marks obtained

  • Total marks scored

  • Final result status (Pass/Fail)

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News